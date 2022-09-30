PM Modi considers Himachal as his second home: Sudhanshu Trivedi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday hit out at Congress alleging that Congress is a power-influenced party and has witnessed vertical splits since its formation in 1885.

Rajya Sabha member and BJP national spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi while addressing mediapersons in Shimla said many top-rung leaders had left Congress, including Pema Khandu, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Amarinder Singh and Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Taking a jibe at the present condition of Congress, he said the party is busy fighting. On the one hand, the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is underway while on the other hand, leaders are leaving the party. He said while the BJP is celebrating ‘Seva Pakhwada’ under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Congress is busy in an internal power struggle.

He said the Prime Minister has a special place in his heart for Himachal. “The Prime Minister considers Himachal as his second home and Atal ji has his house in Prini, Manali, and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda belongs to Bilaspur, this proves that Himachal has a special place in BJP’s vision,” he said.

He praised the Jai Ram government for its work in the health sector. He said that the AIIMS in Bilaspur will be dedicated to people which has been built with an estimated cost of ₹1,500 crore.

He said the satellite centre of the PGI is coming up at Una at a cost of ₹450 crore. He counted the achievements of the BJP government during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trivedi said that due to the special status of Himachal as a hilly state, only 10% of the amount would have to be spent and the remaining 90% would be provided by the Central government. Himachal has become the first state in the country to have domestic gas connections in every household.