PM Modi inaugurates Jammu rail division, says will boost development in region

Ahead of the inauguration of direct train service from New Delhi to Srinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually inaugurated the newly created Jammu railway division and said it will not only benefit Jammu and Kashmir but also Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Ladakh. Union minister for science and technology Jitendra Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and chief minister Omar Abdullah during the inauguration of the new railway division in Jammu on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the project virtually. (PTI Photo)

Addressing the inaugural ceremony virtually, Modi congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir, saying, “Integration of J&K into the national railway network is a monumental step towards transforming Indian Railways into a global leader in efficiency, speed, and passenger experience.”

“Jammu railway division will not only benefit J&K but also Himachal Pradesh, several cities of Punjab and Leh-Ladakh,” he said.

“Today, our Jammu and Kashmir is setting new records in rail infrastructure. The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project is being talked about across the nation,” he said, referring to the two engineering marvels — the world’s highest rail arch bridge on the Chenab river and the country’s first cable stayed rail bridge on the Anji river, both in Reasi district. “This project will give impetus to the economy in the region,” he said, terming it a symbol of India’s collective progress under the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.

For high-speed travel with convenience, Modi said more than 50 Vande Bharat trains have been introduced. “The time is not far when bullet trains will run across the country,” he said.

Kashmir to Kanyakumari

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Jammu railway division, J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said, “Kashmir getting linked with Kanyakumari via rail was a dream and today, it has come true. The Modi government is making dreams come true.”

He expressed gratitude to PM Modi and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for their attention to J&K. “Vande Bharat trains are set to reach Kashmir. Jammu will become one the best stations and a lot more is in the pipeline,” he sxaid.

Jammu won’t lose out: Omar

Chief minister Omar Abdullah allayed fears of the people, saying that Jammu would not suffer losses due to the direct rail link to Kashmir.

With the completion of 17-km Katra-Reasi track and final inspection by the commissioner of railways safety (CRS) on January 7 and 8, Modi is likely to inaugurate direct train from Delhi to Srinagar before January 26.

“The new rail division at Jammu will create jobs, enhance trade and boost tourism. Today is a historic day. The railway division was a long pending demand of the people and today, it has been fulfilled,” he said.

Countering fears of traders in Jammu, the CM said that the rail connectivity to Kashmir will strengthen Jammu’s economy. “We will ensure Jammu reaps benefits of this development (rail link to Kashmir).”

He said the new rail division would create job opportunities. “With control and coordination based in Jammu, local recruitment will get priority,” he said.

Omar said that the Kashmir rail link would ensure 24x7 connectivity with the rest of the country.