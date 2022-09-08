PM Modi should step in to resolve SYL issue, says Kejriwal in Hisar

A day after the Centre told the Supreme Court that the Punjab government is “not cooperating” in resolving the decades-old Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal dispute with Haryana, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal said it the duty of the union government to sort it out.

“The Prime Minister Narendra Modi should hold a meeting and resolve the issue. If he fails to do so, he should invite me and I will give him a conclusive solution,” said the AAP supremo while launching the party’s ‘Make India Number 1 campaign’, with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, from Hisar on Wednesday.

The Delhi CM, who was accompanied by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, further said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress’ Haryana and Punjab units have separate stands on SYL in their respective states. Our stand is clear, the issue needs to be resolved and both states should get their share of water and it is the duty of the union government to enforce the decision.”

Mann, meanwhile, said, “Instead of creating a rift between brothers (referring to Punjab and Haryana) on the SYL issue, the Union government should find an amicable solution,” he added.

‘AAP aims to improve quality of education’

Kejriwal further said AAP’s main aim is to provide quality education to children, health facilities to people and employment to youths.

“I have written to the Prime Minister and asked him to improve the condition of government schools across the nation in the next five years. Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab is doing the needful. The Centre has decided to upgrade 14,500 schools and it will take nine more years to improve the condition of 10.5 lakh government schools across the country. The BJP government in Haryana has shut down 190 government schools while its predecessor Congress government had closed 500 schools, which will ultimately affect students hailing from economically weaker sections.” he added.

Kejriwal also said government employees’ pension needs to be restored.

Eye on polls

Interacting with media in Hisar, the AAP supremo urged people to take part in his party’s ‘Make India Number 1 campaign’ and support them by giving a missed call on a number released by him.

“Make India number 1 campaign will be fulfilled if people come together. Countries like Germany, Japan and Singapore have moved ahead of us. We are struggling with poverty and poor quality of education even after 75 years of Independence due to dirty politics,” the Delhi CM added.

Political observers are also viewing Kejriwal and Mann’s two-day visit to Hisar, on the heels of the Adampur byelection, as a last-ditch effort to make inroads into Haryana.

Both leaders will address a gathering in Adampur on Thursday. Kejriwal has a long association with Hisar as he studied here for some time. His native village Khera in Bhiwani’s Siwani Tehsil is about 40 km from Hisar.

Attacking Kuldeep Bishoi, who had switched over to BJP from Congress, thus necessitating the bypoll, Kejriwal said the former had changed sides to settle pending cases lodged against him and his family.

Duo meets Sonali Phogat’s kin

Kejriwal and Mann also met the family members of BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat, who recently died under mysterious circumstances in Goa.

Mann said the BJP is in power in both Haryana and Goa, but even then, the family’s demand for a CBI probe into Sonali’s death has not been initiated.

“The actress had name and fame. There are attempts to bring disrespect to Sonali while linking her death to drug overdose. BJP leaders have distanced themselves from the family, which is shocking for everyone,” Mann added.