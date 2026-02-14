PM Modi to virtually flag off 25 electric buses for Chandigarh today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off 25 new electric buses tomorrow to be operated in the Tricity. The ceremony will be held in the presence of Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria at the Sector 43 ISBT at 1pm. 25 new electric buses tomorrow to be operated in the Tricity (HT File)

The UT transport department has received the first lot of 25 buses under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme. Officials stated that 75 more electric buses under the scheme would arrive in a phase in the city.

To move towards cleaner public transport, as many as 100 electric buses have been approved under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme for Chandigarh. “Chandigarh is the first city in the country to get the delivery of 12-meter low-floor AC electric buses under the scheme,” stated officials.

With a range of 224 km in a single charge, the buses have floor height of 400 mm for ease of boarding of senior citizens and women. The buses also have a provision of power operated ramp for boarding of persons with disability (PwD) commuters with wheelchairs, stated the officials, adding that the buses have electronically controlled kneeling mechanism for ease of wheelchair boarding of PwD commuters.

With air suspension, both at the front and rear, the buses have a seating capacity of 36 passengers and standee capacity of 20 apart from driver and wheelchair. Apart from cameras at both passenger doors for counting of passengers boarding/deboarding, four more CCTV cameras have been installed in these buses – two for passenger saloon area, one for driver behaviour and one as reverse camera, stated the officials.