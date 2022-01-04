PM Narendra Modi to lay stone of PGI satellite centre at Ferozepur on Jan 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER)’s satellite centre at Ferozepur on January 5, the hospital authorities said on Monday.

Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit, union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi will also be present on the occasion. A team of senior officials from the PGI, Chandigarh, along with district officials is already present in Ferozepur to oversee preparations for the big event.

With a budget of ₹490.5 crore, the new satellite centre at Ferozpur is planned to house 100 indoor beds. This includes 30 intensive care and high dependency beds. It is planned to house 10 clinical speciality departments and five other supporting departments. The centre will also have minor and major operation theatres. The building will be constructed using the latest techniques and is proposed to be a platinum-rated green hospital.

With PGIMER’s prominence as a centre of excellence in the region, the patient load at the institute has been constantly rising in the past decades to present levels. The emergency and routine services are finding it difficult to cope with the patient load. Secondly, families have to travel long distances to avail services at PGIMER. Thus, it became imperative that newer outreach models of service to the public be explored.

To provide better patient care and to handle the rush of patients at Chandigarh campus, three satellite centres of the PGIMER were sanctioned by the Central government in Una in Himachal Pradesh, Sangrur and Ferozpur in Punjab. In total, these three satellite centres will add 700 outreach beds for patient care apart from offering OPD services to the public.

A budget of 449 crore and 300 beds have been sanctioned for the centre at Sangrur. The construction of the hospital at Sangrur is nearing completion and its OPD services have started. The construction at both centres at Ferozepur and Una is anticipated to finish by 2024.