close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / PM security lapse: Punjab suspends SP Gurbinder Singh for dereliction

PM security lapse: Punjab suspends SP Gurbinder Singh for dereliction

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 25, 2023 02:35 PM IST

Nearly two years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hussainiwala in the border district of Ferozepur was called off after a security breach, Punjab Police acts against then SP, operations, for the lapse.

The Punjab government has suspended Bathinda superintendent of police Gurbinder Singh for dereliction of duty in connection with the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on January 5, 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on his way to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur to address an election rally when his cavalcade had to take a U-turn after farm protesters blocked his way on January 5, 2022. The PM was stuck on a flyover for 20 minutes. (HT file photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on his way to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur to address an election rally when his cavalcade had to take a U-turn after farm protesters blocked his way on January 5, 2022. The PM was stuck on a flyover for 20 minutes. (HT file photo)

According to an order issued by the state home department on November 21, Gurbinder Singh, who is posted as Bathinda SP, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also read: ‘Successfully completed’: PM Modi takes sortie on Tejas aircraft in Bengaluru

He was posted as SP, operations, in Ferozepur where he was performing key duties during Modi’s visit.

“A report dated October 18, 2023, was submitted by the director general of Punjab Police in connection with the security breach during Modi’s visit wherein the DGP made remarks that Gurbinder Singh, then SP, operations, did not perform his duty properly,” states the order by home secretary Gurkirat Kirpal.

The order said after consideration of the matter at the level of the competent authority, the officer concerned has been suspended with immediate effect.

Prime Minister Modi’s convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

Earlier, a Supreme Court-appointed committee, which probed the breach, had indicted several state officers for lapses. Modi was on his way to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur to address an election rally when his cavalcade had to take a U-turn after farm protesters blocked his way. The PM was stuck on a flyover for 20 minutes.

The SP-rank officer is the first police officer to be suspended for the lapses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out