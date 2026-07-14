PM to launch multiple health, road projects in Chandigarh on July 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone of the ₹1,878-crore Zirakpur bypass road project and inaugurate the ₹1,525.3-crore Mohali IT City–Kurali Expressway besides dedicating ₹1,200-crore health facilities at the PGIMER during his Chandigarh visit on July 17. The PM had last visited the city on December 3, 2024, to review the implementation of the new criminal laws.

At the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research , the PM will launch three health facilities worth ₹1,200 crore, including a ₹440 crore Advanced Neuroscience Centre. (HT File)

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The Zirakpur Bypass is 19.2-km, six-lane access-controlled expressway being developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). It starts at the junction at NH-7 (Chandigarh-Bathinda) in Zirakpur and terminates at the NH-5 junction (Zirakpur-Parwanoo) in Panchkula.

It will reduce congestion in Zirakpur, Panchkula and surrounding areas by diverting traffic from Patiala, Delhi and Mohali Aerocity.

The 31.23-km Mohali IT City–Kurali Expressway (six-lane) is a signal-free greenfield corridor that allows vehicles to travel at speeds of up to 100 kmph. The road runs from IT Chowk in Mohali to the Kurali-Chandigarh road through the outskirts of Mohali city.

3 PGIMER health facilities

At the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), the PM will launch three health facilities worth ₹1,200 crore, including a ₹440 crore Advanced Neuroscience Centre (ANC), a ₹505-crore Mother and Child Care Centre, both 300-bed facilities, PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal said. He will also lay the foundation stone of a 150-bed critical care block, costing ₹243 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} The obstetrics and gynaecology department currently has a 100-bed capacity and an additional 30 beds in emergency. Out of these, around two-thirds of the beds remain occupied with pregnancy cases, said Dr Vanita Jain, head of the department. The 300-bed Mother and Child Care Centre will improve healthcare services, she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The obstetrics and gynaecology department currently has a 100-bed capacity and an additional 30 beds in emergency. Out of these, around two-thirds of the beds remain occupied with pregnancy cases, said Dr Vanita Jain, head of the department. The 300-bed Mother and Child Care Centre will improve healthcare services, she said. {{/usCountry}}

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“PGI manages 6,000 childbirths annually. The Mother and Child Care Centre has got state-of-the-art neonatal and intensive care units, operation theatres with comprehensive services under one roof,” said Dr Vivek Lal.

The capacity of the neuroscience and neurosurgery wards has increased from 25 beds each by 500%. The operation theatres will increase from four to 10 in the new facility, and will include 61 intensive care beds. The OPD services in ANC started on April 20. The inpatient services will start once the centre gets the state-of-the-art MRI and CT scanners.

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The 150-bed critical care hospital block, to be developed under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, will enhance emergency preparedness and multidisciplinary critical care services.