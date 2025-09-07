PM to visit flood-hit Punjab on Sept 9: Jakhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit flood-hit northern states, including Punjab, on September 9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT File)

“The visit is confirmed. The PM will be here on September 9. The rest of the details are awaited,” Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar told Hindustan Times. The visit comes amid Punjab facing its worst floods in nearly four decades due to swollen rivers amid incessant rainfall that has triggered a large-scale destruction, claiming many lives and leaving hundreds displaced.

“The PM is very concerned about Punjab and thus after landing from China, he immediately spoke to chief minister Bhagwant Mann about the situation in the state and assured full assistance. The central team is on the Punjab tour. The PM has taken feedback and will be visiting the state,” added Jakhar.

He dubbed the AAP government’s tirade against the Centre and the PM over floods as “diversionary tactics”. “The AAP govt has failed to handle the flood situation properly. Now, they are looking for an escape hatch and pinning blame on others,” Jakhar added.