PMAY Urban scam: RTI activist seeks vigilance inquiry into allocation of funds

Raising objections over the inquiry marked by the municipal corporation (MC) commissioner over the alleged embezzlement of funds by one of its employees under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY, Urban), RTI activist Kuldeep Khaira has written to the Punjab chief minister’s office seeking vigilance inquiry in the matter.

Following a recent complaint by an activist, an MC employee has been booked for usurping ₹5.25 lakh under the scheme by posing herself and her family members as underprivileged. Following this, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal had marked an inquiry and formed a six-member committee to look into the allocation of funds to the beneficiaries under the scheme.

Alleging involvement of senior MC officials, Khaira said those complicit in the matter might shield the guilty persons in an MC-level inquiry.

Joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh, who is leading the inquiry in this regard, also conducted a meeting with the officials on Monday. Despite attempts, he was not available for comments.