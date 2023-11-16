PMLA case: 5-member docs’ panel examines Gajjanmajra, to submit report today

A five-member doctors’ committee, constituted on court orders to examine Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra, 60, will be submitting its report before the special court, CBI and PMLA, Punjab, on Thursday.

A five-member doctors’ committee, constituted on court orders to examine Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra, 60, will be submitting its report before the special court, CBI and PMLA, Punjab, on Thursday. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court of special judge, CBI and PMLA, Punjab, Manjot Kaur, had directed the overall in-charge of Rajindra Hospital to constitute a board of doctors, comprising a minimum five doctors, to medically examine the MLA after he failed to appear before it on Wednesday, citing poor health.

Gajjanmajra was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a ₹40 crore bank fraud case on November 6. On Wednesday, as he was being taken to the court, he complained of uneasiness and was rushed to the emergency wing of Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, and later shifted to the super specialty wing.

As per sources, the doctors panel — after the examination on Wednesday — found that the MLA had a history of high blood pressure (BP), diabetes, cervical spondylitis, and vertigo (a feeling of dizziness and fear of losing your balance).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sources told HT that ECG (electrocardiogram, a measurement of the heart’s electrical impulses) was conducted which showed some changes in his heart markers. In view of this, the MLA has been kept under ‘observation’.

“His (Gajjan Majra’s) BP was very high when he was admitted to the hospital. Apart from this, there were some changes in his ECG also. We conducted multiple ECGs throughout the day. We will be conducting more tests during the night,” said one of the board members, who wished not to be named.

The court, in its order, stated, “In case, the accused is found fit to be produced in the court, he should be brought at 2 pm on November 16.”

Had been hospitalised day after his arrest too

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gajjanmajra was taken into custody while he was attending a public meeting in his constituency. Following his arrest, the AAP legislator was brought to ED’s regional headquarters in Jalandhar from where he was taken for medical examination at Jalandhar’s civil hospital.

After nearly five hours of medical investigation, the doctors referred him to Amritsar medical college.

He was then shifted to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, from Amritsar Medical College, after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness post-arrest.

A day after his arrest too, Gajjanmajra had appeared before the Mohali court through video conferencing (VC) owing to poor health.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON