PM Modi ‘ignored’ Punjab’s issues: Ex-minister Grewal

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab, senior leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have raised questions about unresolved issues in the state, including the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, the deaths of farmers during the protests against farm laws and the issue pertaining to release of Sikh prisoners. SAD leaders accused the Centre of “attempting to exert control over Sikh institutions”. Former cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal criticised the PM for “neglecting” Punjab’s issues. (HT File)

Former cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal criticised the PM for “neglecting” Punjab’s issues. Referring to the deaths farmers during the protests against farm laws, Grewal pointed out that the central government has done nothing for the families of those who lost their lives.

“You (Modi) cannot secure the votes of Punjabis merely by discussing the Pulwama attack, surgical strikes or the Kartarpur Corridor. You need to explain what efforts you have made to double the income of farmers as promised in your 2019 manifesto,” Grewal asserted.

Hits out at Congress

Grewal questioned the Congress leadership’s stance, particularly in relation to the compromise with Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi over the Swati Maliwal issue. He demanded a response from Congress regarding Ravneet Bittu’s comments blaming the party for Operation Bluestar.

SAD leaders challenged the AAP government, questioning how many jobs have been provided by chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s administration.