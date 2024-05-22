 PM Modi ‘ignored’ Punjab’s issues: Ex-minister Grewal - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM Modi ‘ignored’ Punjab’s issues: Ex-minister Grewal

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 23, 2024 05:00 AM IST

Referring to the deaths farmers during the protests against farm laws, Grewal pointed out that the central government has done nothing for the families of those who lost their lives

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab, senior leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have raised questions about unresolved issues in the state, including the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, the deaths of farmers during the protests against farm laws and the issue pertaining to release of Sikh prisoners. SAD leaders accused the Centre of “attempting to exert control over Sikh institutions”.

Former cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal criticised the PM for “neglecting” Punjab’s issues. (HT File)
Former cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal criticised the PM for “neglecting” Punjab’s issues. (HT File)

Former cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal criticised the PM for “neglecting” Punjab’s issues. Referring to the deaths farmers during the protests against farm laws, Grewal pointed out that the central government has done nothing for the families of those who lost their lives.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“You (Modi) cannot secure the votes of Punjabis merely by discussing the Pulwama attack, surgical strikes or the Kartarpur Corridor. You need to explain what efforts you have made to double the income of farmers as promised in your 2019 manifesto,” Grewal asserted.

Hits out at Congress

Grewal questioned the Congress leadership’s stance, particularly in relation to the compromise with Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi over the Swati Maliwal issue. He demanded a response from Congress regarding Ravneet Bittu’s comments blaming the party for Operation Bluestar.

SAD leaders challenged the AAP government, questioning how many jobs have been provided by chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s administration.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / PM Modi ‘ignored’ Punjab’s issues: Ex-minister Grewal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On