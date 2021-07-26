Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PO wanted in 10 cases held in Jalandhar
chandigarh news

PO wanted in 10 cases held in Jalandhar

Jalandhar police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in 10 criminal cases, including murder, on Sunday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 12:41 AM IST
Jalandhar police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in 10 criminal cases, including murder, on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Gurdeep Singh of Buttaran village in Bhogpur area of Jalandhar district.

Police said acting on a tip-off, Gurdeep was apprehended by a team led by sub-inspector Pushp Bali near Kartarpur.

Gurdeep was declared proclaimed offender by a Jalandhar court, said the police, adding he also confessed to his involvement in the killing of a Phagwara resident, Deepak Heera.

Gurdeep and Deepak were jailed in 2016 where they used to have fights over old rivalry. Both were released in 2020 on bail and in July, Gurdeep and its aides killed Deepak near Dhilwan and later set the body afire, said the police.

