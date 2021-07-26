PO wanted in 10 cases held in Jalandhar

Jalandhar police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in 10 criminal cases, including murder, on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Gurdeep Singh of Buttaran village in Bhogpur area of Jalandhar district.

Police said acting on a tip-off, Gurdeep was apprehended by a team led by sub-inspector Pushp Bali near Kartarpur.

Gurdeep was declared proclaimed offender by a Jalandhar court, said the police, adding he also confessed to his involvement in the killing of a Phagwara resident, Deepak Heera.

Gurdeep and Deepak were jailed in 2016 where they used to have fights over old rivalry. Both were released in 2020 on bail and in July, Gurdeep and its aides killed Deepak near Dhilwan and later set the body afire, said the police.