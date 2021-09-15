Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Poland explores investment options in Haryana
Poland explores investment options in Haryana

The ambassador of Poland to India, Prof Adam Burakowski, on Tuesday sought Haryana government’s cooperation in exploring investment possibilities in mega food parks being set up in Sonepat and Rohtak
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar with Ambassador of Poland to India Prof Adam Burakowski in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The Poland ambassador called on Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar here and held talks to identify possibilities of investment. Khattar also invited Poland as a partner country of the Surajkund International Crafts Mela-2023 to be held in Faridabad.

The Haryana government, in a release, stated that Prof Burakowski said these mega food parks can turn out to be a great business opportunity for Poland investors. He also showed keen interest in exporting horticulture and agriculture products being produced by Haryana to Poland.

Both the sides agreed to share their expertise in the fields of education, agriculture, skill training, and tourism.

The CM said the first of its kind foreign cooperation department has been set up by the state government to identify potential investors across the world in order to establish Haryana as a global brand through the ‘go-global approach’ for transforming Haryana into a global economy.




