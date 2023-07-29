Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NRI house burgled: One held with 20.29 lakh in Ludhiana

NRI house burgled: One held with 20.29 lakh in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 29, 2023 11:43 PM IST

According to police, the accused earned the money after selling the stolen jewellery and other valuables.

A month after the theft at the house of an NRI, the police arrested one of the accused and recovered 20.29 lakh from his possession.

One accused was held for robbing a NRI’s house in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
The accused, who was arrested on Friday, has been identified as Gagandeep Singh alias Kallu, 33, of Rania village of Dehlon.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that the police will also take action against the jeweller, who had bought jewellery from the accused.

Commissioner of police Sidhu said that NRI Hardeep Singh Sohal of Palm Enclave near Lohara Bridge had filed a complaint to Sadar Police on June 28 about the theft, which took place when he had gone to Australia with his family. He said that the burglars had stolen 4.50 lakh, 350gm gold jewellery and 100 Australian dollars from his house.

A case under sections 457 and 380 of IPC was registered at Sadar police station.

The commissioner of police said Gagandeep is already facing trial in two cases, including under Arms Act and burglary. His aides are yet to be arrested.

