Three held for snatching woman’s bag, mobile in Chandigarh

Police arrested three persons for allegedly snatching a mobile phone and a bag from a woman near Sector 48 bus stop on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Kundan, 23, of Mohali, Sohit, 19, of Dhanas and Chandan,19, of Faidan village, Chandigarh.

While Kundan was nabbed by a passerby on the spot, his aides were arrested based on information disclosed by him.

The complainant, Sonam of Manimajra, a BA second year student who is living with her uncle in Faidan, had told police that she was waiting for a bus at Sector 48 bus stand when three accused targeted her.

“They asked me to hand over my phone and bag to them. When I resisted and started screaming, the three men snatched my bag and tried to escape. An alert passerby pushed the bike of the accused following which one of the three snatchers fell to the road and was nabbed by the public. The other two fled the spot,” the victim told police.

Police said the victim’s bag was in Kundan’s possession and thus was recovered from him on the spot.

The accused have been booked under Sections 379 A(snatching), 341 (Wrongfully restraining), 411 (dishonestly retaining any property), 34 (act done by several people with common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 49 police station.

