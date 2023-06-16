Men impersonating as journalist, cop to extort money arrested

Two men who used to extort money from people by impersonating as a journalist and policeman have been arrested, said the police on Friday.

They have been identified as Mohit Kumar Tank and Devkinandan of Jaipur. Both of them were produced in a city court after which the police have taken them on three-day remand, said the police.

The accused have confessed that they have extorted money from more than 100 persons in other states as well.

Their driver identified as Sunil was arrested on June 5 and a car which was being used in the crime was also recovered from his possession.

According to the police, a person had lodged a complaint on June 4 that someone contacted him through a website to avail escort services. They contacted him and asked him to come to Cyber Park at Sector 39 in Gurugram.

When he reached there, he was taken in a car where the accused introduced themselves as police officers and threatened to send him to jail for committing cybercrime.

According to the complainant, they then drove the victim to Sector 39 where another person posing as a senior police officer demanded ₹1 lakh from him, threatening to send him behind bars if failed to pay the sum.

The victim transferred ₹50,000 to an account provided by the accused using his brother’s account. They had threatened him with dire consequences if he told anyone about the incident.

An FIR was registered at Sadar police station on June 5. A police team nabbed accused Sunil from Jaipur on the same day.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in the incident along with his associates. Two main accused were arrested on Thursday from Jaipur, said the police.

