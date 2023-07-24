Gurugram man held for cheating Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran of 4.85 crore

Police have arrested Vishal Gupta of Gurugram for duping Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) of ₹4.85 crore.

Police have arrested Vishal Gupta of Gurugram for duping Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) of ₹ 4.85 crore. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A complaint was received from the HSVP department that the accused, Vishal Gupta, had committed a fraud of ₹4.85 crore with the department by tampering with documents and electronic records. The department said on June 8, 2022, Gupta participated in the department’s e-auction process to buy a plot.

He paid 5% of the amount to participate in the auction. The accused bid for a plot in Sector 23-23A in Gurugram and sent money in different amounts through six transactions to the PPM account of the department to buy the plot. Six different transactions appeared in the account of the department through the accused. While he showed that the transactions were for several lakhs each, the department found that each transaction was for ₹100 each. In just ₹600, the department had sent the registry of the plot to the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After a complaint was received by the police, a case was registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act against him. A special investigation team (SIT) was constituted as per the instructions of the deputy commissioner of police, Panchkula. The accused was arrested and later presented in a court that sent him to police remand for six days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON