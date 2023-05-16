One held for assaulting Chandigarh PGI ambulance driver

Police arrested one person on Monday for allegedly assaulting an ambulance driver, Daljeet Singh, of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Sunday evening outside the hospital as the latter refused to pay ₹10,000 to the accused in lieu of running ambulance services at the institute.

The accused, along with his accomplices, has been booked under Sections 323, 341, 386, 506 , 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Sector-11 police station. (iStock)

As per police, the accused, identified as Gagandeep Maan alias Fauji of Chandigarh, has previously been arrested for threatening and overcharging patients for ambulance services in 2016. He was out on bail.

Police said that the accused, along with his accomplices, allegedly threatened and assaulted the Daljeet Singh in the extortion bid in front of Night Food Street using sharp edged weapons.

Although Daljeet claimed that the accused had a pistol in their car, police said that the men reached the spot with only sharp edge weapons. Daljeet said that the accused initially asked about his brother Vicky but ended up having an altercation with him.

“Raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused. Fauji will be produced before a local court tomorrow”, said a police officer.

The accused, along with his accomplices, has been booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector-11 police station.