Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / One held for assaulting Chandigarh PGI ambulance driver

One held for assaulting Chandigarh PGI ambulance driver

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 16, 2023 01:49 AM IST

As per police, the accused, identified as Gagandeep Maan alias Fauji of Chandigarh, has previously been arrested for threatening and overcharging patients for ambulance services in 2016

Police arrested one person on Monday for allegedly assaulting an ambulance driver, Daljeet Singh, of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Sunday evening outside the hospital as the latter refused to pay 10,000 to the accused in lieu of running ambulance services at the institute.

The accused, along with his accomplices, has been booked under Sections 323, 341, 386, 506 , 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Sector-11 police station. (iStock)
The accused, along with his accomplices, has been booked under Sections 323, 341, 386, 506 , 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Sector-11 police station. (iStock)

As per police, the accused, identified as Gagandeep Maan alias Fauji of Chandigarh, has previously been arrested for threatening and overcharging patients for ambulance services in 2016. He was out on bail.

Police said that the accused, along with his accomplices, allegedly threatened and assaulted the Daljeet Singh in the extortion bid in front of Night Food Street using sharp edged weapons.

Although Daljeet claimed that the accused had a pistol in their car, police said that the men reached the spot with only sharp edge weapons. Daljeet said that the accused initially asked about his brother Vicky but ended up having an altercation with him.

“Raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused. Fauji will be produced before a local court tomorrow”, said a police officer.

The accused, along with his accomplices, has been booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector-11 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police arrest extortion assault ambulance driver + 3 more
police arrest extortion assault ambulance driver + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out