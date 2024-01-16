Police attaches ‘illegally acquired’ property of drug peddler

Police on Monday attached property of notorious drug peddler in Kulgam and also arrested another wanted drug peddler from Baramulla district. A notorious drug peddler was also arrested from Baramulla. (iStock)

Property (double storied residential house) measuring 625 sq ft belonging to a notorious drug peddler Mashooq Ahmad Sheikh of Khudwani Qaimoh, Kulgam under section 68-F (2) of NDPS Act 1985, was attached by the police.

“The property was identified as illegally acquired during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by Kulgam police. The property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in narcotic drug and psychotropic substances by the owner. Pertinently the said drug peddler is involved in Case FIR number 66/2023 of police station Qaimoh,” Police said in a statement adding that the action reaffirms the commitment of police to combat the drug menace.

Meanwhile, a notorious drug peddler was also arrested from Baramulla.

A police party headed by incharge police post Delina at a checkpoint established at Juhama Market, intercepted a person identified as Mohammad Ayoub Shah of Ladoora Rafiabad. “During search, 270 gm of brown sugar like contraband substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Baramulla police station where he remains in custody,” police spokesman said.