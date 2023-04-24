Police hold flag march in Ludhiana after Amritpal’s arrest

To maintain law and order situation in the city following the arrest of radical leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, the police beefed up security and carried out flag marches in different areas of the city on Sunday.

Police and Rapid Action Forces during flag march in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Over 300 police personnel, including companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF), held flag marches. The police also held special checkpoints at various entry and exit points of the city to avoid any untoward incident.

Additional deputy commissioners (ADCPs) of respective zones of the city police commissionerate along with assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) and respective station house officers led the flag march in their jurisdictions.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Varinder Singh Brar said that over 300 police personnel including two companies of RAF participated in the flag marches conducted in the city. Besides, the special checkpoints, security checks were also conducted in different areas in order to maintain law and order situation.

He said that the situation remained peaceful in the city.

Police had arrested Amritpal Singh on Sunday from a Gurdwara in Rode village of Moga district.