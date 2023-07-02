Amarnath Yatra: Fake registration racket busted, 3 arrested from Delhi

Police busted a racket of fake registrations for Amarnath Yatra and arrested three individuals from Delhi, said officials on Saturday. The accused were duping people by selling fake registration slips of the yatra. The accused have been booked under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code in Trikuta Nagar police station. (iStock)

Senior superintendent of police Chandan Kohli said that the district administration had found pilgrims carrying fake registration slips for the yatra. During investigations, it weas discovered that these devotees had been duped by a racket being run from Delhi.

As per police, the prime accused, Harender Verma of West Rohtas Nagar, Delhi, was arrested along with his two aides, Daleep Prajapat and Jagan Nath, after raiding their hideouts in Delhi.

“While the main accused was involved in preparation of fake registration slips, the two associates arranged bus service and medical certificates for the devotees,” the SSP said.

Police also seized the computer and printer used in the crime.

L-G reviews security arrangements

On the second day of the Amarnath Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha visited the base camp at Baltal in Ganderbal and reviewed the arrangements made for the Hindu pilgrimage.

The L-G interacted with the officers of civil administration, J&K police, central armed police forces and all other stakeholders involved in ensuring for devotees’ safety.

He said that the hospitality of citizens has ensured an unprecedented increase in tourist influx in the Union territory this year.

“I believe the pilgrims coming for the sacred pilgrimage will return to their respective states as brand ambassadors of new and aspiring Jammu Kashmir,” he said.

Appreciating the efforts of all departments, including Border Road Organisation, police and security forces, Sinha said the widening of tracks, installation of safety railings at vulnerable stretches and elaborate security arrangements will ensure safe and hassle-free pilgrimage.

“We have increased the holding areas and have sufficient holding capacity in case of inclement weather conditions,” he said while talking about the health care arrangements.

No lathicharge of yatris, clarify police

Police on Sunday refuted allegations of a lathicharge on pilgrims in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal and called the reports “fabricated”. In a series of tweets, Ganderbal police said that there was no lathicharge as claimed in a video on social media.

“A video is circulating on social media wherein it is alleged that police did lathicharge on yatris. However, the news is fabricated and baseless,” the police said. It said that the traffic police had already issued an advisory informing that no pilgrim or tourist vehicle shall be allowed to move after cut off time, when the road opening party is withdrawn. Such pilgrims will be accomodated in the nearest designated location foe their safety and convenience.

However, when the cut off timing was being implemented, some people blocked the national highway and insisted that they be allowed to go further, the police said.

“Meanwhile, one ambulance carrying critical patient was stopped by them. They were requested to co-operate and allow the ambulance. Considering the situation, the police cleared the way for ambulance and saved the life of the patient,” the statement said.

