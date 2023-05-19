4 hand grenades recovered in Ambala may have China link: SP

A day after four live hand grenades were recovered in a plastic container in Ambala’s Shahzadpur, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa on Thursday claimed that the explosives could be of Chinese origin and might have been dropped through drones from Pakistan along the international border.

The hand grenades recovered in Ambala.

The grenades were first seen on Wednesday in Sauntli village fields, almost 25km away from district headquarters, after which the police cordoned off the area.

The process to defuse the bombs under a controlled environment by teams of the bomb detection and disposal squad was still underway till the filing of this report.

Earlier in the day, teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and National Security Guards (NSG) also visited the site, apart from state teams.

The police said the bomb disposal squad broke the plastic box and found four hand grenades with an “86P 01-03 632” marking on them.

SP Randhawa said, “The grenades could be of Chinese origin. Such grenades are used in Pakistan. Through the padding around them, it also appears that they might have been dropped in the Indian territory through drones along the international border.”

On the complaint of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rohtash Kumar, a case was registered under the Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Shahzadpur police station.

On March 20, 2022, the police had seized three live hand grenades and an improvised explosive device (IED) in Sadoupur village near Maharishi Markandeshwar University (MMU), adjacent to Chandigarh-Hisar national highway (NH-152).

In the case, Gurpreet, alias Gopi, Akashdeep, alias Akash, and Amandeep had reportedly disclosed to the police to have worked for their handler Harvinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda, a Pakistan-based gangster-terrorist, who tasked them to drop the explosives received through drones, in exchange of money.

The SP said those recovered along the Chandigarh border in Sadoupur also had the similar markings. “The Central teams visited the site and will correlate with similar cases. A probe will be carried out by us,” he added.

