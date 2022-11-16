Police destroy 151-kg heroin in Amritsar

Punjab Police have destroyed over 151Kg heroin and 11 quintals of poppy husk, valued at over ₹800 crore in the international market, by burning them in a furnace in Amritsar on Tuesday. The process of destruction was completed by the High-Level Drug Disposal Committee of contraband under the chairmanship of IGP Counter Intelligence Rakesh Agrawal.

Members of the High-level Drug Disposal committee including AIG SSOC Amritsar Sukhminder Singh Mann, AIG SSOC Fazilka Lakhbir Singh, AIG CI Amritsar Amarjit Singh Bajwa and DSP SSOC Harwinderpal Singh were also present on the occasion. Official spokesperson of Punjab Police informed that the case properties of drug cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 at SSOC, Amritsar and Fazilka was destroyed at Khanna Paper Mill Amritsar on Tuesday.

He informed that apart from this, the disposal certificate for opium weighing 40.5 Kg was also issued by Range Level Drug Disposal Committee for depositing the same in Government Opium and Alkaloid Works, Neemuch (M.P.)