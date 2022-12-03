Police foil carjacking bid in Rohtak, 4 arrested

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA)-1 of the Rohtak police arrested four robbers when they tried to snatch the car of policemen at gunpoint on Thursday. The police recovered three country made pistols and five cartridges from their possession. Those arrested are Jogender alias Joga, Harsh, Sandeep alias Sandy, all residents of Rohtak, and Naresh of Hisar. Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Udai Singh Meena said they got a tip-off that a few youths were roaming on the outskirts of the city with an intention to loot some vehicles. “When our CIA team reached there, one of the robbers gave a signal to stop the car. His accomplices who were hiding in the bushes came there and pointed guns at the cops. They asked the police team to handover the car to them. The cops managed to arrest them. On November 28, these robbers had tried to snatch the car from sub-inspector Kuldeep but he showed courage and snatched their pistols. However, the robbers managed to flee that day,” the SP added.

Pre-budget workshop on Dec 5

CHANDIGARH : Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta said on Friday that a day-long pre-budget training session will be organised on December 5 in Panchkula to help MLAs understand the intricacies involved in preparing the budget and responsibilities of the legislators to ensure public money is spent properly. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and leader of Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha Bhupinder Singh Hooda will address this workshop where experts from PRS legislative Research will be present to train the MLAs.

Man arrested for sexually harassing minor girl

KARNAL : Karnal police have rescued a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly subjected to sexual harassment for the past one month and arrested the accused. Police said the victim belongs to Delhi and the accused Aman Kumar had allegedly brought her from Delhi by giving her juice laced with sedatives. The accused brought her to a house in Durga Colony of Karnal on November 1 by giving her sedatives. Umesh Chanana, chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, Karnal, said the accused allegedly married her without her will and he also raped her on several occasions in the past one month. The police said the accused has been booked under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act and has been arrested.

2,069 teachers get job letters in Haryana

CHANDIGARH : Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday provided online job offer letters to 2,069 TGT and PGT teachers hired on contract basis through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam, a government spokesperson said. On November 23 also online job offer letters were issued to 2,075 TGT and PGT teachers in the same way. The spokesperson said Khattar had received complaints regarding service providers and contractors providing manpower in various departments, boards, corporations after which CM decided to set up Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam.