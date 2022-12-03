Police foil carjacking bid in Rohtak, 4 arrested

: The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA)-1 of the Rohtak police arrested four robbers when they tried to snatch the car of policemen at gunpoint on Thursday.

The police recovered three country made pistols and five cartridges from their possession. Those arrested are Jogender alias Joga, Harsh, Sandeep alias Sandy, all residents of Rohtak, and Naresh of Hisar.

Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Udai Singh Meena said they got a tip-off that a few youths were roaming on the outskirts of the city with an intention to loot some vehicles.

“When our CIA team reached there, one of the robbers gave a signal to stop the car. His accomplices who were hiding in the bushes came there and pointed guns at the cops. They asked the police team to handover the car to them. The cops managed to arrest them. On November 28, these robbers had tried to snatch the car from sub-inspector Kuldeep but he showed courage and snatched their pistols. However, the robbers managed to flee that day,” the SP added.