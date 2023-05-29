Third shooter held for murder bid on Chandigarh cafe owner

A day after the Chandigarh Police’s operation cell arrested two shooters who were allegedly planning to eliminate the owner of a café and lounge in Sector 26 on the directions of gangster Gurjant Singh, alias Janta, residing abroad, the police nabbed the third member of the gang. A day after the Chandigarh Police’s operation cell arrested two shooters who were allegedly planning to eliminate the owner of a café and lounge in Sector 26 on the directions of gangster Gurjant Singh, alias Janta, residing abroad, the police nabbed the third member of the gang. (Representational image)

Notably, Gurjant is brother of Jaspreet Singh Jassi, who was encountered along with dreaded gangster Jaipal Singh Bhullar in Kolkata. According to the police, now Gurjant is operating his brother’s gang from abroad through social media.

The accused was identified as Ranbir Singh (20) alias Kaka of Dhanola, Barnala, in Punjab. Police recovered one sophisticated .32 bore pistol along with four live cartridges from his possession. Ranbir was earlier booked in an assault case at the Longowal police station in Punjab in 2022.

Earlier on Friday, police had arrested Shamsher Singh (25) of Dakha, Ludhiana, and Vikram (21) of Sonepat in Haryana. The police recovered a .32 bore semi auto sophisticated pistol and .32 bore sophisticated auto pistol, respectively, from both the accused along with 14 live cartridges.

While Vikram alias Golu was earlier booked in a murder and Arms Act case in Gohana, Haryana, in April 2023; Shamsher was booked in two assault cases in Mullanpur, Dakha, Ludhiana.

Accused did recce on May 19

Sources claimed that there was a total of six people involved behind the conspiracy to eliminate their target.

Four persons were captured in the CCTV cameras doing recce in Sector 26 on May 19 around 9.17 pm. “There was a lot of police presence in the area as we received a tip-off that the gang members would try to kill their target. They aborted the attack then. There was a total of six persons who were behind the conspiracy and three of them have been nabbed,” a senior police officer said.

According to sources, the accused also had plans to kill their target after the latter refused to pay the extortion money to their handler.

Sources added that the four shooters, who reached outside the café on Friday evening on two bikes, were waiting for their target to come there, but following a tip-off, police teams nabbed two of them, while the other two managed to flee.

Police have booked all the accused under Arms Act at Sector 26 police station.