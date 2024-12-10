Police halt cremation of teen girl, send body for autopsy

Police on Monday stopped the cremation of a 16-year-old girl in a village in Sonepat and sent the body for autopsy at civil hospital, Sonepat after they received an anonymous complaint that the girl may have been poisoned by someone. A spokesman of Sonepat police said that the exact reason behind the girl’s death will be ascertained from the autopsy report. (HT File)

Former village sarpanch Vinod Kumar said that the girl’s health deteriorated and following which her parents called him on Sunday night and she died on the way to hospital.

“We told the police officials that if they suspected foul play they can stop cremation rites. Then, the cops called the fire brigade team and stopped the cremation. The police have taken custody of the body, and an autopsy will be performed at civil hospital,” the former sarpanch said.

