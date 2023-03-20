Police invoke NSA against five of Waris Punjab De, including Amritpal’s uncle Harjit

Punjab Police on Monday invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against five people linked to radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh’s Waris Punjab De. The five include Amritpal’s uncle Harjit Singh, who surrendered in Jalandhar. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel conducting a flag march to maintain law and order after the arrest of associates of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh in Jalandhar on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Addressing the media in Chandigarh, Punjab inspector general of police (headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said the preacher was on the run and efforts were on to arrest him.

He said six FIRs have so far been registered and 114 people arrested in the crackdown against elements of the Waris Punjab De outfit.

Gill also said that police suspect an “ISI angle” and foreign funding in the matter.

NSA has been invoked against five people linked to the outfit, he said in response to a question.

The stringent law has been invoked against four detenues -- Daljit Singh Kalsi, Bhagwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Bajeke, who have been shifted to the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam.

He said that the NSA has also been invoked against Harjit Singh, the uncle of Amritpal Singh. Harjit will also be taken to Dibrugarh Central Jail, the police said.

“NSA can be invoked against others in this case as well. We have followed due procedure to invoke the NSA under which detainees of one state can be shifted to other states,” the IG added.