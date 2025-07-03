Search
Police nabs two terror associates in Tral

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Published on: Jul 03, 2025 10:43 PM IST

The terrorists were held during a joint operation in Wagad Tral and recovered explosive substance, ammunition from their possession, police added

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two terrorist associates in Tral south Kashmir along with explosives and ammunition.

The arrested were identified as Umer Mohi-ud-Din Bhat of Nader Tral and Shakeel Ahmad Sheikh of Kuchmulla Tral. (File)
The arrested were identified as Umer Mohi-ud-Din Bhat of Nader Tral and Shakeel Ahmad Sheikh of Kuchmulla Tral.

“During search, explosive substance, ammunition including two hand grenades, 59 live rounds of AK-47, 1 AK 47 Magzine and incriminating material was recovered. Both the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing logistics support and transportation of arms and ammunition to the active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad in Tral and Awantipora areas of police district Awantipora,” police spokesperson said adding that a case under relevant sections of law have been registered in PS Tral and investigation has been initiated.

