Police officer shot at in Srinagar

A police inspector was shot at by unidentified gunmen in Batamaloo on Monday evening.

Police identified the officer as Sheikh Firdous of Batamaloo who was currently posted with the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB). This is the second attack on a police personnel at Batamaloo locality of the Srinagar city.

“Terrorists fired at Firdous while he was returning from mosque after offering prayers. He has been shifted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable. The area has been cordoned off,” a J&K Police spokesman said in a tweet.

Past incidents

Last month, ASI Shabir Ahmad was shot at by the militants while he was coming back from the mosque at Amishijipora Shopian.

On January 29, militants killed 53-year-old policeman Ali Mohammad Ganai in South Kashmir’s Hassanpora Bijbhera outside his home. A day earlier another policeman escaped unhurt in an attack in the Batmaloo area of Srinagar.

Last year 20 cops were killed in Kashmir either during encounters or targetted killings across Kashmir.

This year, 27 militants, including eight from Pakistan have been killed in 15 encounters, most of the encounters took place in south Kashmir, police said.

