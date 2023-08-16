3 bodies found in Panipat

The police have recovered three bodies from different locations in Panipat district. The police said in Israna, the body of a 42-year- old man, who went missing three days ago, was recovered from a sugarcane field at Kalkha village in Panipat district. The deceased has been identified as Naresh, a tailor, of Bhandari village. Police have registered a case of murder and started the investigation.

As per the family members, on August 13, Naresh left the home on his motorcycle, but did not return home. Balraj Singh, in-charge of Israna police station, said that a case has been registered under Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code. The body has been handed over to the family members after the postmortem examination and investigation is going on.

In Matlauda, the body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from a pond. The deceased has been identified as Jaimal, a resident of Matlauda who worked as a chowkidar. The family members suspected that he was murdered.

Police sources said that the body bore injury marks. Matlauda station house officer Manpreet Singh said that the body has been sent for the postmortem examination and the actual cause of death could be ascertained in the autopsy report.

The police recovered the body of a 45-year-old man from near Siwah bypass in Panipat. The deceased has been identified as Raju, a street vendor and a resident of Quilla Mohalla in the city. Family members of the deceased alleged that he was kidnapped by three persons on August 14 and on Wednesday he was found murdered on the roadside. The police said that they have registered a case at Chandnibagh police station, and the body has been sent for the post-mortem examination