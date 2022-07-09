Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Police register three separate theft cases in Chandigarh

Three theft incidents were reported in the city on Friday
Updated on Jul 09, 2022 03:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Three theft incidents were reported in the city on Friday. The complainant in the first incident, Kanhaiya Singh of Dariya village, said an unknown person stole 40,000 from his shop on Thursday.

Vinod Kumar of the Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra, also alleged that an unknown person stole the battery of his car parked outside his house on Thursday.

In the third incident, Karnail Singh, 42, of Bari Gugga Marri, Khuda Jassu village accused Santosh Thapa, 22, of Kajheri village of theft in Guga Mari,Khuda Jassu village.

Police had registered separate theft cases in all three incidents. The accused has been arrested by the police in the third case of theft.

