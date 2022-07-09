Police register three separate theft cases in Chandigarh

Three theft incidents were reported in the city on Friday. The complainant in the first incident, Kanhaiya Singh of Dariya village, said an unknown person stole ₹40,000 from his shop on Thursday.

Vinod Kumar of the Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra, also alleged that an unknown person stole the battery of his car parked outside his house on Thursday.

In the third incident, Karnail Singh, 42, of Bari Gugga Marri, Khuda Jassu village accused Santosh Thapa, 22, of Kajheri village of theft in Guga Mari,Khuda Jassu village.

Police had registered separate theft cases in all three incidents. The accused has been arrested by the police in the third case of theft.