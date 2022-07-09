Police register three separate theft cases in Chandigarh
Three theft incidents were reported in the city on Friday. The complainant in the first incident, Kanhaiya Singh of Dariya village, said an unknown person stole ₹40,000 from his shop on Thursday.
Vinod Kumar of the Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra, also alleged that an unknown person stole the battery of his car parked outside his house on Thursday.
In the third incident, Karnail Singh, 42, of Bari Gugga Marri, Khuda Jassu village accused Santosh Thapa, 22, of Kajheri village of theft in Guga Mari,Khuda Jassu village.
Police had registered separate theft cases in all three incidents. The accused has been arrested by the police in the third case of theft.
-
Will bring adjournment motion in Parliament against Agnipath scheme: Deepender Hooda
Congress' member of Parliament from the Rajya Sabha Deepender Hooda on Friday saidHoodae will bring an adjournment motion in the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament against the Agneepath recruitment scheme in the Indian Army. Hooda added that the scheme is a big setback for the youth of Haryana, the state that has a rich tradition of youngsters joining the army to serve the country
-
Liver, heart the most shared organs for transplant by PGIMER
The heart, trailing only the liver, is the most shared organ by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research with other hospitals. As per the data shared by PGIMER, 30 livers, 20 hearts, six kidneys and three lungs have been shared with other hospitals. Till date, a total of 6,375 corneal transplants have taken place. A liver transplant was first carried out at the hospital in 2011. The rest were shared with other hospitals.
-
Chandigarh Housing Board razes four illegal structures in Sector 45
The Chandigarh Housing Board on Friday demolished fresh unauthorised constructions and encroachment on public land in four dwelling units at Sector 45. The body is computing the cost of demolitions, which will be recovered from the allottees. “All the allottees who have been issued Challans/demolition notices against the fresh constructions are requested to remove these violations immediately to avoid demolition by the Chandigarh Housing Board,” he added.
-
141 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
Tricity's daily Covid-19 cases continued to remain over 100 for the fourth straight day, as 141 people were found positive on Friday, though slightly lower than 151 the day before. Mohali saw its daily cases dipping from 54 to 46 and Panchkula, too, reported a drop in infections – from 42 to 32. But in Chandigarh, the tally rose from 55 to 63.
-
Another life lost in tree collapse, will Chandigarh admn finally learn a lesson?
The UT administration's role in tree preservation and removal of dead and unhealthy trees has once again come under the scanner after a heritage tree claimed a precious life on Friday. In August, 2018, a 35-year-old man was killed and his younger brother was injured after a tree fell on them while they were riding a motorcycle in Sector 10. A 45-year-old resident of Raipur Kalan was killed in a similar accident in February 2021.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics