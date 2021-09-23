Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Police report: 1,600 drug peddlers active in Moga
chandigarh news

Police report: 1,600 drug peddlers active in Moga

Moga police have prepared the report based on disclosure statements of arrested drug peddlers, analysis of NDPS cases and internal assessments
By Harmandeep Singh, Moga
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 01:50 AM IST
According to the Moga police report, out of the 1,600 active peddlers, 45 are big fish who trade in commercial quantities of drugs. (Representative image)

Around 1,600 drug peddlers are active in Moga district, with border districts of Ferozepur and Tarn Taran being the main source of supply, reveals a report prepared by the police department.

The Moga police have prepared the report based on disclosure statements of arrested drug peddlers, analysis of NDPS cases registered in the past 10 years, internal assessments and inputs of local cops, sarpanches and revenue directorate.

According to the report, out of the 1,600 active drug peddlers, 45 are big fish who trade in commercial quantities. Another 700 drug peddlers are lodged in jails.

“The report has been prepared to keep a check on activities of drug peddlers. Directions have been given to all police officials concerned to track these 1,600 drug smugglers and arrest them,” said Dhruman H Nimbale, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Moga. Police are in direct contact with sarpanches and are also launching a door-to-door in villages, said the SSP.

RELATED STORIES

15 hot spots in district

The report also points to around 15 hotspots in the district, including Daulewala, Nurpur Haqiman, Chuhar Chak, Kot Ise Khan and a few wards of Moga city. A few days ago, police had raided Daulewala village and recovered 1.65 kilograms of heroin from nine drug traffickers.

“Earlier, there were only 10 hot spots. Now, the number has gone up. Identification of these hot spots will help us in breaking the supply chain,” said Nimbale, adding that the most common drugs making their way into the district are poppy husk, opium and heroin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Fake billing racket: Another Punjabi University employee held

36 nominated members of PU senate notified

Covid: 47 more cases in Punjab

Punjab mandis see 50-fold rise in cotton arrival this year
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Zee
Bitcoin
PM Narendra Modi US visit LIVE Updates
World Rose Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP