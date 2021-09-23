Police report: 1,600 drug peddlers active in Moga

Around 1,600 drug peddlers are active in Moga district, with border districts of Ferozepur and Tarn Taran being the main source of supply, reveals a report prepared by the police department.

The Moga police have prepared the report based on disclosure statements of arrested drug peddlers, analysis of NDPS cases registered in the past 10 years, internal assessments and inputs of local cops, sarpanches and revenue directorate.

According to the report, out of the 1,600 active drug peddlers, 45 are big fish who trade in commercial quantities. Another 700 drug peddlers are lodged in jails.

“The report has been prepared to keep a check on activities of drug peddlers. Directions have been given to all police officials concerned to track these 1,600 drug smugglers and arrest them,” said Dhruman H Nimbale, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Moga. Police are in direct contact with sarpanches and are also launching a door-to-door in villages, said the SSP.

15 hot spots in district

The report also points to around 15 hotspots in the district, including Daulewala, Nurpur Haqiman, Chuhar Chak, Kot Ise Khan and a few wards of Moga city. A few days ago, police had raided Daulewala village and recovered 1.65 kilograms of heroin from nine drug traffickers.

“Earlier, there were only 10 hot spots. Now, the number has gone up. Identification of these hot spots will help us in breaking the supply chain,” said Nimbale, adding that the most common drugs making their way into the district are poppy husk, opium and heroin.