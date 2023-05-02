Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kidnapped minor rescued from Jammu’s Dachhan, one held

Kidnapped minor rescued from Jammu’s Dachhan, one held

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
May 02, 2023 12:30 PM IST

On April 27, a written complaint was lodged by the father of the abducted girl, a resident of Jammu’s Dachhan

Police on Monday rescued a minor girl who had been kidnapped in the last week of April and arrested her abductor from the forests of Dachhan in Kishtwar district, officials said.

A kidnapped minor girl rescued from Jammu’s Dachhan after the arrest of her alleged abductor. (HT File)

The accused was identified as Sajad Hussain, a resident of Dachhan.

“On April 27, a written complaint was lodged by the father of the abducted girl about her kidnapping. He had alleged that one Sajad Hussain had kidnapped her,” said a police official.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered at the Dachhan police station and an investigation was initiated.

“After generating leads, the minor girl was rescued and her abductor was arrested from the forest areas of Dachhan,” the official said.

The girl was later produced before the child welfare committee at Kishtwar and after all medico-legal formalities, was reunited with her family.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP