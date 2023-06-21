Ludhiana police return 256 lost, stolen mobile phones to owners

The local police handed over 256 lost and stolen mobiles to their owners at Police Lines on Wednesday. Commissioner of police said that in the past six months, the police have arrested 571 accused involved in snatchings and recovered 1,556 mobile phones from their possession. (HT File Photo)

The police invited the owners of the mobile phones to Police lines and handed them their mobile phones, which they had lost to snatchers, burglars.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that mobile phones are far more important than their monetary value for the owners due to saved data, including contacts, passwords, personal information and pictures and videos.

He said that Ludhiana police have made it a priority to trace lost or stolen phones with the help of technology and hand them over to the owners immediately.

Lauding the efforts of the information and technology and cyber cell teams for tracking and recovering these mobile phones, the commissioner of police said that most owners belong to middle class families and each mobile costs around ₹10,000 to 15,000.

Advising the people to quickly report to the police about the loss of their mobile phones, especially smart phones, so that these are not misused by anti-social elements, the commissioner of police said that this would further help the police to take strict action against miscreants.

He also directed the officials to prepare data of case properties so that these can be returned to their owners.

Further, the commissioner of police said that in the past six months, the police have arrested 571 accused involved in snatchings and recovered 1,556 mobile phones from their possession. After completing the formalities, the police will return the mobile phones to the owners.