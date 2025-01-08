Menu Explore
Police stations in state to be categorized: Himachal CM

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jan 08, 2025 06:20 AM IST

Sukhu said that the state government will provide all possible assistance for the modernisation of department

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said that to ensure better public services, police stations would be categorised based on the population, geographical factors and rural and urban divisions.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)
Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

He shared this after presiding over the review meeting of police department in Shimla.

He said, “To ensure better public service, police stations would be categorized based on the population, geographical factors and rural and urban divisions, and appropriate staff strength would be provided for improved efficiency.”

Sukhu said that the state government will provide all possible assistance for the modernisation of department. The CM assured that state government will also address the issue of staff shortage by filling up the vacant posts. He said that the process of recruitment of 1,226 police constables and 30 sub-inspectors was underway.

Sukhu said that a data warehouse and clearing agency would also be set up in the police department to store and organise data from multiple agencies for analysis and decision making.

Home Guards Battalion training centre to be constructed in Bilaspur

CM Sukhu said that the state government was also strengthening the home guard, SDRF and fire department for their effective functioning. As many as 700 posts of home guards were also being filled up.

The CM said that the state government was committed to strengthening the State Disaster Response Force. The competent authority would be empowered to hire requisite vehicles for the relief and rehabilitation operations during any disaster or emergency. He said that temporary deployment of home guards would be done in SDRF until the permanent staff is recruited in this Force. He also assured that fire services would be modernised and 19.40 crore would be released as the first instalment for this purpose.

