The police on Thursday summoned three officials of CMS, a cash management company, for questioning in the ₹8.49 crore robbery case. ₹ 8.49 crore heist: Police summon CMS officials for questioning

The police suspect that the company officials have given a wrong figure of the cash robbed to the police, while the amount was less than their claims. There is a difference of ₹1.35 crore between the robbed amount and the recovered cash.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that the police have arrested 18 people involved in the robbery and recovered a total of ₹7.14 crore from their possession. Some of the robbed cash was spent by the accused, but the difference is huge, which needs to be verified.

He said that a special investigation team (SIT) led by joint commissioner of police (JCP) Saumya Mishra was formed to involve the company officials in the investigation to know the exact amount which was robbed, as the police suspect that the company officials had given a wrong figure to the police for their personal gains.

Further, the commissioner of police said that initially, the manager of the CMS had given handwritten information that a total ₹11.70 crore were in the office, out of which ₹6.32 crore were robbed. Later in the evening, they started claiming that a total ₹8.49 crores were robbed. However, they failed to justify it.

“Manjinder Singh, one of the main accused and an employee of the company, during questioning, told police that a few days ago, the company had deposited ₹51 lakh of one bank into the ATM of another mistakenly and the bank had refused to return the money. The company had destroyed damaged ₹2000 currency notes of ₹50 lakh value, which had also become a headache for the company officials. Manjinder Singh added that the company officials might have tried to take advantage of the robbery,” said commissioner of police.