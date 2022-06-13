Police transfers: Rejig in Punjab vigilance bureau

The state government on Monday transferred three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and seven Punjab Police Service (PPS) officers in the vigilance bureau (VB).

The IPS officers who received transfer orders include Rahul S, who has been posted as the VB director with the rank of a deputy inspector general (DIG).

Dayama Harish Kumar Omparkash has been posted as the senior superintendent of police (SSP), VB, in place of Lakhbir Singh, a PPS officer who was holding the additional charge. Surendra Kumar Lamba has been posted as the SSP in the economic offences wing of the bureau at Ludhiana in place of Gurpreet Kaur Purewal.

The PPS officers who have been transferred include Gurjot Singh Kler, as joint director, internal vigilance cell, in place of Kanwaldeep Singh, who has been posted as the joint director, administration, VB, replacing Gautam Singhal.

Gurmeet Singh has been posted as the SSP, VB, Ferozpur, in place Lakhbir Singh. Manmohan Kumar has been posted as the AIG, flying squad, Mohali, and Varinder Singh has been moved to the VB, Amritsar. Both these appointments are against vacant posts.

Simratpal Singh is the new joint director, crime, VB, in place of Akashdeep Singh Aulakh, while Daljit Singh is the SSP, VB, Mohali.