Police use water cannons on Punjab BJP leaders headed to Vidhan Sabha

Police used water cannons on Punjab BJP workers and leaders who tried to march towards the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday to gherao it against the “deteriorating” law and order in the state. Punjab BJP workers facing water cannons to prevent them from marching to the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Led by Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma, the workers held a protest near the party office in Chandigarh before they tried to head towards the assembly, which is in session.

Some BJP workers tried to jump over the police barricades erected to stop them from reaching the Vidhan Sabha. Police then used water cannons to stop them.

Later, police briefly detained some BJP leaders and workers.

During the protest, many BJP leaders alleged that divisive elements were again raising their heads after the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government came to power in the state.

They cited the recent siege at Ajnala police station by supporters of radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who carried swords and guns and clashed with the police demanding the release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Singh.

The BJP leaders alleged inaction on the part of the authorities in the incident.

“There is no rule of law, jungle raj prevails in Punjab and criminals are roaming freely,” said state BJP chief Sharma. He had recently written to Mann seeking an all-party meeting to discuss the law and order.

BJP leaders and former Punjab ministers Manpreet Singh Badal and Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi also took part in the protest.