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Police use water cannons, tear gas to disperse protesting farmers at Chandigarh border

Police use water cannons, tear gas to disperse protesting farmers at Chandigarh border

Published on: May 15, 2026 04:45 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, Chandigarh police on Friday used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesting Punjab farmers who tried to march to the Lok Bhavan here to submit a memorandum to Chandigarh Administrator and Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

Police use water cannons, tear gas to disperse protesting farmers at Chandigarh border

The farmers demanded a legal guarantee for MSP, resolution of the river water dispute and the repeal of certain provisions of the Punjab Reorganisation Act.

A large number of farmers from across Punjab gathered in Mohali to march to the Lok Bhavan, under the banner of the Samyukt Kissan Morcha .

When the farmers reached near the Mohali-Chandigarh border point and jumped the barricades, police used water cannons and tear gas to stop them at the Mohali border, sources said.

Police detained several farmers.

Some SKM leaders, including Joginder Singh Ugrahan, claimed a few farmers were injured in the police action.

He said they wanted to march peacefully and submit a memorandum to the Punjab Governor-cum UT Administrator.

A woman protester said Chandigarh is also Punjab's capital, "but today we were stopped from even handing a memorandum to the Governor."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Police use water cannons, tear gas to disperse protesting farmers at Chandigarh border
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Police use water cannons, tear gas to disperse protesting farmers at Chandigarh border
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