Chandigarh, Chandigarh police on Friday used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesting Punjab farmers who tried to march to the Lok Bhavan here to submit a memorandum to Chandigarh Administrator and Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

Police use water cannons, tear gas to disperse protesting farmers at Chandigarh border

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The farmers demanded a legal guarantee for MSP, resolution of the river water dispute and the repeal of certain provisions of the Punjab Reorganisation Act.

A large number of farmers from across Punjab gathered in Mohali to march to the Lok Bhavan, under the banner of the Samyukt Kissan Morcha .

When the farmers reached near the Mohali-Chandigarh border point and jumped the barricades, police used water cannons and tear gas to stop them at the Mohali border, sources said.

Police detained several farmers.

Some SKM leaders, including Joginder Singh Ugrahan, claimed a few farmers were injured in the police action.

He said they wanted to march peacefully and submit a memorandum to the Punjab Governor-cum UT Administrator.

A woman protester said Chandigarh is also Punjab's capital, "but today we were stopped from even handing a memorandum to the Governor."

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{{^usCountry}} The farmers demanded that the issue of river waters should be resolved according to the riparian-basin principle as Punjab is the state through which the river flows and should have the first right. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The farmers demanded that the issue of river waters should be resolved according to the riparian-basin principle as Punjab is the state through which the river flows and should have the first right. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} They sought repeal of Sections 78, 79 and 80 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966 as these sections placed the control of Punjab's waters with the Centre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They sought repeal of Sections 78, 79 and 80 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966 as these sections placed the control of Punjab's waters with the Centre. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} They demanded the repeal of the Dam Safety Act and Water Amendment Act 2024, claiming these acts infringe upon the water rights of the states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They demanded the repeal of the Dam Safety Act and Water Amendment Act 2024, claiming these acts infringe upon the water rights of the states. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} They urged the central government to cancel its decision to enter into an "anti-agriculture free trade agreement with America." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They urged the central government to cancel its decision to enter into an "anti-agriculture free trade agreement with America." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} They also alleged that Centre was trying to end Punjab's permanent membership in the Bhakra Beas Management Board through amendments to the board's rules. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They also alleged that Centre was trying to end Punjab's permanent membership in the Bhakra Beas Management Board through amendments to the board's rules. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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