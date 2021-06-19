Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Policy to make Haryana data centre hub to be ready by July: Dushyant
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday announced that setting up “data centre hub” is going to be yet another concrete initiative of the state government to attract investment and generate employment in state
Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of industries and commerce department, said the "data centre policy" will be ready by July.

The deputy CM, who also holds the portfolio of industries and commerce department, said the “data centre policy” will be ready by July.

After holding a meeting with representatives of big companies through video conferencing for formation of data centre policy and seeking their suggestions, Chautala said the state government has been continuously creating new opportunities to increase investment and employment in state.

He said another concrete initiative of the state government is to create a data centre hub for which development of a plan has been started.

He added that the state government will soon come out with a new data centre policy to attract foreign companies to open data centres in state.

Chautala said data centre is a new area in the industries having potential to provide new opportunities for investment and generate employment.

He said that with the formation of new data centre policy data centres in Haryana cities including Faridabad and cyber city Gurugram will get a boost, and data centres in metro cities will be attracted to shift to Haryana.

“Many foreign companies want to set up their data centres in India and Haryana government wants to develop the state as a hub of big data centres in country,” he added.

