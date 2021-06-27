Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Political interference delayed justice for 6 yrs: Sidhu
Political interference delayed justice for 6 yrs: Sidhu

The Cong leader, who had been targeting the Amarinder government, said the new SIT was inching closer to justice
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 27, 2021 01:27 AM IST
Taking a dig at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal over his statement against the probe into post-sacrilege police firing cases, Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu said it was political interference that delayed the justice for six years.

Replying to Sukhbir’s tweet in which the former deputy chief minister accused Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh of implicating the SAD leadership in false cases at the alleged instance of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sidhu Tweeted: “6 Yrs since sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib Ji. No Justice in 2 yrs of your rule. No Justice in the following 4.5 yrs.. Today, New SIT inches closer to Justice for Punjab’s Soul & you cry of political interference. Political interference was that which delayed Justice by 6 yrs (sic).” The Amritsar East legislator also tagged Sukhbir’s tweet.

After posting this Tweet, Sidhu also criticised the Captain Amarinder Singh-led government for “failing to deliver justice”.

Sukhbir, who was quizzed by the SIT probing Kotkapura firing case, tweeted: “While farmers suffer, CM is busy keeping Gandhi family happy & has accepted @RahulGandhi’s directive to implicate SAD leadership in false cases. New SIT formed after old one was indicted over political interference, is being run by state vigilance dept,so nothing has changed” (sic).

