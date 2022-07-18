Politics over chargesheet intensifies in poll-bound Himachal

More than four years after Jai Ram Thakur had denounced ‘politics of vendetta’ on becoming Himchal Pradesh chief minister, politicking over ‘chargesheet’ brought in by the BJP during Virbhadra Singh’s regime has intensified in the poll-bound state. With the BJP threatening to register cases against Congress leaders named in the chargesheet, the opposition party said that corruption cannot be overlooked.

“Even we don’t believe in personal vendetta, but we have been getting feedbacks from our party during workers’ meetings about serious charges against some leaders,” said Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pratibha Singh. “The Congress will not highlight any individual leader out of animosity, but an allegation of serious nature needs to be brought to the fore,” Pratibha said as she remained non-committal on the timing of the Congress’ chargesheet that it’s been claiming will be brought against the BJP regime ahead of the polls.

Pratibha’s comments came two days after Jai Ram’s covert warning that his government would be compelled to act on the chargessheet his party had submitted against the Congress regime. Congress leaders, particularly leader of the opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, had been threatening that their party would come out with a chargesheet against the B JP regime.

The Congress on Monday made a bid to show unity in the party after casting their votes for presidential polls. Congress top brass PCC president Pratibha Singh, CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri, party campaign panel head Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, AICCC secretary co-incharge and Dalhousie legislator Asha Kumari, party election manifesto committee head Dhani Ram Shandil and senior legislator Ram Lal held a joint press conference at the party’s office. We would restore the old pension scheme on the very first day of assuming power in the state, Pratibha said.

It is the policy decision of the Congress, she said, adding that work on preparing the party’s manifesto for the assembly elections has started.

Agnihotri declared that the party would adopt the policy document if voted to power and implement it in letter and spirit once the Congress government is formed in Himachal.

The Congress will consult the general public for the manifesto and the party has decided to conduct group discussions in every assembly constituency to seek suggestions and demands of the youth, unemployed, students, women, senior citizens, farmers, gardeners, MNREGA workers, employees and ex-servicemen.

He said that OPS was discussed in the Congress task force and the party decided to implement the scheme on the national level.

President of the manifesto committee Colonel Dhani Ram Shandil (retd) said the manifesto would be completely based on public opinion. He said that party office-bearers will meet the people and take their opinion. He said that the draft will be sent to a selection committee which will decide which issue should be a part of the final manifesto.

Bhawani Singh Pathania, a member of the manifesto committee, said that 35 areas have been identified for the manifesto in the first phase and the number may go up later.

He said the Congress will start a toll-free number to facilitate people to give their opinion. Apart from it, an e-mail id will be launched for the purpose.

