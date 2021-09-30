Poll-bound Punjab’s new transport minister takes bus route to reach out

Punjab’s new transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring boarded a state roadways bus from Rajpura to Patiala in a bid to listen to the grievances of daily commuters on Thursday morning.

Warring was on his way to his constituency, Gidderbaha, when he stopped his motorcade near Rajpura town and boarded an air-conditioned bus of the Punjab Road Transport Corporation headed to Bathinda from Chandigarh for a 20-km journey to Patiala.

Later, Warring said that his aim was to listen to the grievances of passengers travelling on a daily basis in state transport undertaking (STU) buses.

“All efforts will be made to streamline the working of state buses so that people don’t face any hassle commuting,” he said.

Tough stand against transport mafia

With elections four months away, Warring, who has taken a tough stand against the transport mafia, is looking to promote STUs, such as PRTC, Punbus and Punjab Roadways, which are running in loss at present.

Nearly, 8,200 contractual and outsourced roadways employees have been protesting in support of their demand to regularise their services and want more than 1,000 new buses introduced in the STUs.

Warring has been critical of the private bus services, particularly those run by high-profile politicians in Punjab. Even during his election speeches in the 2017 assembly elections and 2019 general election, he demanded the Punjab government act against the transport mafia so that public transport network can be strengthened.

Increase frequency during peak hours: Commuter

The few passengers on board the bus from Rajpura to Patiala were surprised to find the minister amid them and warmly interacted with Warring, while his security personnel accompanied him throughout the journey.

Ajaydeep Singh, who travels from Patiala to Chandigarh on daily, said the government should add buses in the PRTC fleet and increase the frequency, particularly in the morning and evening, for the convenience of commuters.

“Due to the rush of passengers during peak office hours, people have to wait longer to board a bus and get a seat,” he said.