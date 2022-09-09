Shredded ‘Indian currency’ found in fruit cartons in Bathinda

Cartons of fruit purchased from the wholesale market in Bathinda were found stuffed with shredded packaging material that resembles Indian currency, sending the Punjab Police into a tizzy.

A fruit vendor, Vishal Kumar, who has set shop near the Phase 3 Market, had bought cartons of pomegranate on Thursday and found them to be stuffed with currency-like packaging material. Police personnel have seized the packaging.

While it is yet to be determined whether the packaging material is shredded currency, a police officer, who did not wish to be named, said, “The stuffed packaging bears a striking resemblance to the corners of Indian rupee notes of ₹200 and ₹500 denominations.”

As the fruit had been purchased from Kullu, the Punjab Police have contacted their counterparts in Himachal Pradesh.

Station house officer Yadwinder Singh Brar said, “The matter is being investigated.It is too early to comment on the authenticity of the material seized. No case has been registered yet.”