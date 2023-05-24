Firing at pool party in Zirakpur: Both groups knew each other, say police

Probing into the firing during a pool party at a Zirakpur hotel past Sunday midnight, police have found that both the victim’s and accused’s groups knew each other.

Police sources said the accused purchased the fake dollar notes from a shop before the party. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police sources said the complainant, Sabi Verma, and the accused who opened fire, Bikramjeet Singh, alias Vicky Badesha, had previously also indulged in a scuffle at a nightclub in Sector 8, Chandigarh.

On Sunday, when Sabi arrived at Hotel 4 by Oyo for the pool party with his fiancee, Bikramjeet and his aides started throwing fake dollar notes at her, triggering a scuffle, during which Bikramjeet opened fire and a bullet hit Sabi’s friend Karan Chauhan in the thigh.

Apart from Bikramjeet, a resident of Sangrur, police have so far arrested four more men – Sehajpreet Singh of Khanna, Sandeep Singh of Bathinda, Harshpreet Singh of Ludhiana and Simarjit Singh.

While Bikramjeet runs a property dealing business in Sector 70, Mohali, the others recently appeared in the IELTS exam and were planning to move to Canada for work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police sources said the accused purchased the fake dollar notes from a shop before the party.

The accused were produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to one-day police remand, said Simranjit Singh, SHO, Zirakpur police station. Efforts are on to nab their absconding accomplices.

They are all facing a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

Police have also lodged an FIR against the management of Hotel 4 by Oyo under Section 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC for operating beyond the permissible time limit.