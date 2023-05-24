Firing at pool party in Zirakpur: Both groups knew each other, say police

Probing into the firing during a pool party at a Zirakpur hotel past Sunday midnight, police have found that both the victim’s and accused’s groups knew each other. Police sources said the accused purchased the fake dollar notes from a shop before the party. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police sources said the complainant, Sabi Verma, and the accused who opened fire, Bikramjeet Singh, alias Vicky Badesha, had previously also indulged in a scuffle at a nightclub in Sector 8, Chandigarh.

On Sunday, when Sabi arrived at Hotel 4 by Oyo for the pool party with his fiancee, Bikramjeet and his aides started throwing fake dollar notes at her, triggering a scuffle, during which Bikramjeet opened fire and a bullet hit Sabi’s friend Karan Chauhan in the thigh.

Apart from Bikramjeet, a resident of Sangrur, police have so far arrested four more men – Sehajpreet Singh of Khanna, Sandeep Singh of Bathinda, Harshpreet Singh of Ludhiana and Simarjit Singh.

While Bikramjeet runs a property dealing business in Sector 70, Mohali, the others recently appeared in the IELTS exam and were planning to move to Canada for work.

Police sources said the accused purchased the fake dollar notes from a shop before the party.

The accused were produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to one-day police remand, said Simranjit Singh, SHO, Zirakpur police station. Efforts are on to nab their absconding accomplices.

They are all facing a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

Police have also lodged an FIR against the management of Hotel 4 by Oyo under Section 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC for operating beyond the permissible time limit.